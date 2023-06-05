CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County native Kristine Rembach is set to appear on “Jeopardy!” on June 7. You can check your local listings to watch Rembach compete at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rembach grew up in Valatie and Ghent and graduated from Chatham High School. She went to college in Boston and then went to law school in Washington D.C. She now lives in Germany.

“Being on Jeopardy was a lifelong bucket list item after watching it every day with my family while growing up,” said Rembach. “So happy it actually happened!”

Although the episode has already been taped, you’ll have to tune in on Wednesday to see how Rembach fairs. Mayim Bialik will be hosting the episode.