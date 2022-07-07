COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man after he allegedly burglarized a home despite a victim’s order of protection. Police said Arnold L. Albright Jr., 54, of Ancram was arrested on Friday, July 1.

Troopers responded to a call reporting that their Copake home was burglarized with the windows broken. Police said their investigation determined Albright illegally entered the home in violation of an order of protection.

Charged:

Second-degree burglary (felony).

Second-degree criminal contempt (misdemeanor).

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor).

Albright was arraigned before the town of Copake Town Court and sent to Columbia County Jail, with bail set at $5,000. No further updates are available at this time.