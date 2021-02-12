Columbia County law enforcement receives PPE from local retailer

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ocean State Job Lots in Valatie met with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police on Thursday to donate personal protective equipment (PPE). Jason Boles, team leader for the Valatie store, met patrols with a pallet of PPE.

Boles says this is the third donation the store made to the community since the onset of the pandemic.

“Every Job Lots Store has been accepting donations and this is our way to make sure that first responders have the necessary PPE that they need,” said Boles. “We realize how hard PPE is to acquire, so we want to make sure our first responders are protected.”

Ocean State Jobs Lots has also donated to their local fire company. The store donated roughly 257 bottles of hand sanitizer, 240 packs of sanitizing wipes, 133 face shields, and 20 face masks to each agency.

“We are very grateful for this donation. It is very important that first responders remain as protected as they are able,” stated Sheriff Bartlett. “The men and women of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police have remained in service throughout the entire pandemic. They continue to provide uninterrupted service and have not wavered in the face of this dangerous virus, It’s nice to see that the community is still there for us. –Thank you.”