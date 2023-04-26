HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to several overdoses being reported in the last 24 hours, Columbia County has issued an overdose spike alert. There have been no fatalities reported at this time.

The Columbia County Department of Health says the overdoses could be indicative of a contaminated drug supply and is providing the following tips:

If you use, use safely and always assume your supply is contaminated.

If you or a loved one is in active addiction, take the following precautions: Use safely by using less than usual or seek help for your addiction Test your supply with Fentanyl Test Strips – available by texting TESTSTRIPS to 77948 Call the Never Use Alone Hotline at (800) 997-2280 and someone will stay on the phone with you. Have access to Narcan – text NARCANKIT to 21000 to request it Let a friend or loved one know where you are at all times



In an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately. Callers can be protected by the Good Samaritan Law. Help is also available by calling the following organizations: