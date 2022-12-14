KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Historical Society announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded grant funds totaling $75,000 from The Gerry Charitable Trust and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). The three grants will support multiple CCHS initiatives throughout 2023, a spokesperson for the historical society said.

A $35,000 grant from the Gerry Charitable Trust, awarded in October 2022, will serve as matching funds for an upcoming moisture mitigation and architectural stabilization project at the 1737 Luykas Van Alen House in Kinderhook. The project is essential for the ongoing preservation of the National Historic structure, one of the rarest examples of colonial Dutch architecture in New York State.

“This significant grant from the Gerry Charitable Trust is an exciting first step in funding this much-needed project, and brings us closer to our goal of $75,500,” said CCHS Executive Director Lisa Weilbacker.

CCHS has also received two grants from NYSCA to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. The first, a Regrowth and Capacity Enhancement grant in the amount of $10,000, was awarded in October 2022 to support the creation of a new CCHS website. Launching in 2023, the website will allow for improved access and engagement for patrons and community members, a spokesperson touted in a written statement.

An NYSCA Support for Organizations grant of $30,000, awarded in November 2022, will provide flexible funding for CCHS throughout the upcoming year. “We are so thankful to NYSCA for these funds that will help us serve our community, achieve our mission and start 2023 strong,” Weilbacker said.

“On behalf of the entire Council, I congratulate Columbia County Historical Society on this grant award,” said NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls. “Their creative work provides the benefits of the arts to both their community and all of New York. Arts organizations are essential, leading our tourism economy and fueling sectors such as hospitality, transit, and Main Streets across our state.”

Following New York State’s historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state. “As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “This year’s historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future.”