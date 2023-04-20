GERMANTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Got a cat, dog, or ferret? The Columbia County Department of Health is offering a free rabies vaccination clinic this summer, at the Germantown Community Building.

Though the Saturday, June 3 event is free, organizers say donations are appreciated. The community building is located at 50 Palatine Park Road, in Germantown.

Cats and ferrets will be vaccinated from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dogs will have their turn from 11 a.m. to noon.

For the safety of all attendees, dogs must be leashed, and cats and ferrets must be in carriers. Pre-registration is encouraged. For more information, call the department of health at (518) 828-3358.