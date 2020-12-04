Columbia County COVID-19 update for 12/4

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Friday at 3 p.m., the Columbia County Department of Health reports 63 active cases in the county. There are 11 new cases.

Two hundred thirty county residents are in mandatory quarantine, with just one in precautionary quarantine. One county resident is in the ICU, and 14 others are hospitalized.

The number of deaths in the county due to COVID-19 is 46. According to New York State data, the seven-day infection rate for Columbia County is 2.2%.

