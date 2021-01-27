Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office launches mental health referral service

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Columbia County Mental Health Department, and Greener Pathways have created a new referral program to help Columbia County residents access mental health and addiction services and support.

Sheriff David Bartlett, in coordination with workers from various groups, teamed up to develop a referral program in which Deputy Sheriffs can make a referral to Mental Health and Greener Pathways when they interact with someone who appears to be in need of those services. Through an online form, the Deputies can submit a referral request to the agencies. Caseworkers and peer advocates from the agencies will then reach out to the person and offer services.

“We are excited to launch this program to bring help and support to those in need in our community,” said Sheriff Bartlett. “The possibilities are endless with this simple referral program and we are already thinking of ways we can share it with other law enforcement agencies in Columbia County as well as refer to more county departments and organizations such as DSS. Our goal is to get assistance to as many people as possible.”

Captain Louis Bray of the CCSO worked with Columbia County Management Information Service on developing the online form.

The group started meeting as an offshoot of the Police Reform Panel in response to Governor Cuomo’s executive order to reinvent and modernize policing. Supervisor Houghtling suggested

the County look at the CAHOOTS program in Eugene, Oregon as a model. The CAHOOTS Program allows 20% of 911 calls get diverted to mental health professionals and paramedics instead of law enforcement. CAHOOTS provides a service where mental health service providers and other specialists are directly responding to people’s specific needs. While Eugene had to invest money upfront, the program reduced overall costs.

With Columbia County’s new referral program, emergency calls still go to the Sheriff’s office for

immediate response. The new program makes it possible for officers to connect people to

needed services. People needing mental health and addiction services can continue to seek

services by directly contacting the service agencies, but the referral program expands access.

Overdose numbers have continued to increase due to the pandemic. Carl Quinn of Greener

Pathways stated “This is an incredible opportunity to potentially reach people before they

overdose and provide intervention services. If the CCSO encounters someone who is struggling

with addiction this program will allow us to provide support services to that individual before they

are in crisis mode. This is another step in supporting multiple pathways to recovery for those

County residents that are battling Substance Use Disorder (SUD).”