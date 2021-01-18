Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests local drug dealer for third time

CANAAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Jan. 10 at around 6:50 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Interstate 90 near County Route 5 in the Town of Canaan. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found about 400 individual bags of Fentanyl packaged for selling. This much Fentanyl is estimated to be worth $4,000.

Tanner Rivenburgh, 25, of Greenport was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a

Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell in the Third Degree and one count of Criminal

Possession of a Narcotic Drug.

Rivenburgh was arraigned in the Town of Claverack Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of no bail.

Tanner Rivenburgh was previously arrested by the Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement and Education

Unit and State Police VGNET on Dec. 15, 2020 for possession of about 2,000 bags of Fentanyl. Additionally, was arrested for an incident on Oct. 16, 2020 where he was found to be in possession of about nine grams of Fentanyl.