Columbia Co. hosts January drive-thru COVID clinic

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Department of Health announced the date for its January COVID-19 drive-through clinic. Pre-registration is required online. You can also register the drive through clinic at the CCDOH website.

The clinic will take place on Jan. 5, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Firefighter Training Center, 50 Grandinetti Drive in Ghent.

A list of additional testing providers and locations in our area can also be found online.

Note the following rules and details for the clinic:

You must be a resident of Columbia County to register for testing

Be sure to bring a form of photo identification

Masks are required for entry

The tests will be nasopharyngeal swabs which are most useful to detect the virus in actively sick people. These are not antibody tests. The kits used at these testing sites are part of those purchased with the help of private donations to Columbia County.

Symptoms most typical of cases of COVID-19 include the following:

Fever

Cough

Trouble Breathing

Loss of Taste or Smell

Any symptoms consistent with the CDC guidelines

The County strongly recommends anyone feeling these symptoms be tested for COVID-19.

After leaving the test site, symptomatic residents should go directly home for mandatory quarantine until results are shared with them. Essential workers should plan on quarantining outside of work and being extremely cautious around those they come into contact with.

Due to increased demand for testing, appointments for testing may be prioritized based on need. It may take up to five days to receive the test results. Everyone who is tested at the site will receive their results once they are processed.