GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is holding household hazardous waste collection day just in time for spring cleaning. The collection day will take place on April 29 where residents can bring their items to the Columbia County Fire Training Center.
Amid spring cleaning, this is a perfect opportunity to get rid of some old stuff that may not be of use to you anymore. Check out the list below for what items are allowed on the collection day.
What to bring
- Latex paint, oil-based paint (no empty or hardened paint)
- Stains and varnishes
- Wood perservatives
- Solvents adhesives
- Lighter fluid
- Fuels, gasoline, kerosene
- Antifreeze
- Engine degreasers
- Brake fluid
- Carburetor cleaner
- Car wax, polish
- Roofing tar
- Driveway sealer
- Swimming pool chemicals
- Poisons, insecticides, fungicides
- Chemical fertilizers
- Weed killers
- Moth balls
- Flea control products, pest strips
- Aerosol cans (not empty)
- Rubber cement
- Household batteries
- Fiberglass resins
- Photo chemicals
- Chemistry sets
- Furniture polish
- Floor and metal polish
- Oven cleaner
- Drain and toilet cleaner
- Rug and upholstery cleaner
- Hobby and art supplies
- Spot remover
What not to bring
- Empty containers
- Empty paint cans
- Empty aerosol cans
- Radioactive waste
- Commerical/industrial waste
- Agriculture waste
- Fire extinguishers
- Infectious and biological waste
- Prescription medicines
- Syringes
- Asbestos
- Ammunition, explosives, fireworks
- Non-contaminated motor oil
- 55-gallon drums
Residents with large quantities must contact the administrative office at 518-828-2737 prior to collection day. There will be no charge for county residents, proof of residency will be required. The collection day will take place on April 29 from 8 a.m. to noon at Columbia County Fire Training Center, 50 Grandinetti Drive in Ghent. The entrance is at Route 66, Blender BLVD.