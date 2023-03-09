GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is holding household hazardous waste collection day just in time for spring cleaning. The collection day will take place on April 29 where residents can bring their items to the Columbia County Fire Training Center.

Amid spring cleaning, this is a perfect opportunity to get rid of some old stuff that may not be of use to you anymore. Check out the list below for what items are allowed on the collection day.

What to bring

Latex paint, oil-based paint (no empty or hardened paint)

Stains and varnishes

Wood perservatives

Solvents adhesives

Lighter fluid

Fuels, gasoline, kerosene

Antifreeze

Engine degreasers

Brake fluid

Carburetor cleaner

Car wax, polish

Roofing tar

Driveway sealer

Swimming pool chemicals Poisons, insecticides, fungicides

Chemical fertilizers

Weed killers

Moth balls

Flea control products, pest strips

Aerosol cans (not empty)

Rubber cement

Household batteries

Fiberglass resins

Photo chemicals

Chemistry sets

Furniture polish

Floor and metal polish

Oven cleaner

Drain and toilet cleaner

Rug and upholstery cleaner

Hobby and art supplies

Spot remover

What not to bring

Empty containers

Empty paint cans

Empty aerosol cans

Radioactive waste

Commerical/industrial waste

Agriculture waste

Fire extinguishers

Infectious and biological waste

Prescription medicines

Syringes

Asbestos

Ammunition, explosives, fireworks

Non-contaminated motor oil

55-gallon drums

Residents with large quantities must contact the administrative office at 518-828-2737 prior to collection day. There will be no charge for county residents, proof of residency will be required. The collection day will take place on April 29 from 8 a.m. to noon at Columbia County Fire Training Center, 50 Grandinetti Drive in Ghent. The entrance is at Route 66, Blender BLVD.