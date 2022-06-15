ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia Memorial Health (CMH) Foundation’s Annual Ball, held on June 4, raised $500,000 to support CMH’s network of health care services in Columbia, Greene, and Dutchess counties. The annual gala honored longtime CMH orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Louis DiGiovanni.

The event featured a live auction to raise funds for the CMH Center for Breast Health which will provide state-of-the-art screening and breast health services in a modern and comfortable space, according to CMH. The CMH Foundation is the philanthropic branch of Columbia Memorial Health, an affiliate of Albany Med.

The mission of CMH is to provide the people with access to safe, high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services in a dignified and compassionate way. The Foundation aims to enhance the CMH mission by securing, managing, and distributing gifts to the community.