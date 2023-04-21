HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia Memorial Health (CMH) Hospital in Hudson got a $40,000 boost on Friday. The gift, provided by CMH’s Auxiliary, will go towards the purchase of patient transport and visitor chairs, hospital officials said.

Since its inception in 1953, the all-volunteer CMH Auxiliary, known as the “Pink Ladies,” has donated more than $1.6 million to the hospital. They have also provided tens of thousands of volunteer hours to aid CMH and its patients.

The new patient transport chairs are designed to help provide a comfortable and welcoming transport environment for caregivers and offer easy access to different service areas within the hospital. The new visitor chairs will provide comfortable seating within patient rooms and offer a more family-centered experience, which is strongly correlated with improved patient outcomes.

“The generosity, compassion, and giving spirit of the CMH Auxiliary are boundless,” said Dorothy M. Urschel, CMH President, and CEO. “We are tremendously grateful for their ongoing support and dedication.”

Margie Laurie, CMH Auxiliary President, echoed that sentiment. “You will not find a more generous, persevering, and community-minded group of women than the members of the CMH Auxiliary,” she said. “We take a great deal of pride in working with the CMH leadership team to ensure that our community health system has the support, equipment, and technology it needs to continue its nearly 130-year commitment to caring for the people in our region.”