GERMANTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m., singer/songwriter Danielia Cotton will perform at Clermont State Historic Site. A former Woodstock resident and Bennington College graduate, Danielia’s music is a crossover of many influences, including rock, soul, gospel, and jazz. She will perform with the Danielia Cotton Trio.

Cotton is performing as part of “In the Key of C: A Concert for Clermont,” a benefit to support the educational and community programs of the Friends of Clermont. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Children 12 and under are free but must be reserved. To purchase tickets, visit the Friends of Clermont website.