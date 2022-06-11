CLERMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police announced the arrested of one man in connection to a shooting that occurred on Woods Road on Friday. Tremaine A. Harris, 21, of Ghent, was arrested following an investigation.

According to police, Harris is accused of specifically targeting and attempting to murder the owner of a private business on Woods Road. Harris fired multiple times with a PW Arms 12 gauge tactical shotgun striking the victim in the leg.

Police said several additional employees were in the vicinity of the victim when Harris began shooting. Harris fled the scene but was taken into custody in the city of Hudson by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and members of the State Police.

At this time the injuries sustained by the victim are believed to be non-life-threatening they said. Officials said a search warrant was issued for Harris’s residence where investigators found a Smith &Wesson .44 magnum revolver, a Smith & Wesson .380 Bodyguard semiautomatic handgun, both stolen, and a Smith&Wesson Model 36 revolver.

Charged

Second-degree attempted murder (felony).

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

Three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment (felony).

Subsequently, police arrested Terrence S. Harris, 42. He is accused of illegally possessing all of the firearms found at the residence.

Charged

Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony).

Tremaine and Terrence Harris were arraigned before the town of Clermont Court. Both men were remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

A hearing has been scheduled for June 15. This investigation remains ongoing.