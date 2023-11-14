HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you have delinquent parking tickets from before January 1, 2020? The City of Hudson is launching a temporary amnesty program that will waive late fees and other penalties. The program lasts until December 31, 2023.

Individuals may apply for amnesty on unpaid parking tickets. Those accepted will only have to pay the original ticket amount.

“We established this program to give folks with old parking tickets the chance to start 2024 off with a clean slate,” said Mayor Kamal Johnson. “Temporarily waiving late fees – which in many cases now far exceeds the original cost of the ticket – is one tool we have to help make that happen.”

Applications may be sent to the City of Hudson Parking Bureau via email at parkingbureau@cityofhudson.org. Email applications should include “Parking Ticket Amnesty Program Application” in the subject line.

Applications may also be sent via postal mail. Applications should be addressed to City Hall, attn: Parking Bureau, 520 Warren Street, Hudson, NY 12534. Lastly, applications can be dropped off in person at the Central Fire Station at 77 N. 7th Street in Hudson.

Applicants with multiple vehicles must provide all license plates in the application. The Parking Bureau will research all eligible tickets and contact the applicant with instructions for payment. Questions about the program may be directed to the Parking Bureau at (518) 828-0218 or parkingbureau@cityofhudson.org.