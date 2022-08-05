HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At about 3 p.m. on Thursday, City of Hudson firefighters were called to an odor of something burning outside of a house. Upon arrival, members found a pile of clothing on fire against the building. The blaze was quickly extinguished, and there was no extension to the residence.

The cause has been determined to be an improperly discarded cigarette. “We would like to remind residents of the dangers associated with discarded cigarettes,” said fire officials. “We recommend discarding cigarettes in a metal container filled with water.”

It was also recommended by the City of Hudson Fire Department that smoking be done outside and away from any combustible materials. Your can of discarded cigarettes, officials said, should be kept away from any combustibles.

“Please practice fire safety in your homes and businesses. Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility,” concluded the Department.