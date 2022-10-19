CRARYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday night at about 8:50 p.m., Churchtown Fire Company was sent to a structure fire off of County Route 27. Also responding were crews from AB Shaw, Greenport, Mellenville, Philmont, and Tachkanic Fire Departments.

Photos: Churchtown Volunteer Fire Company

According to a release from Churchtown Fire, the one person inside the house at the time of the fire was rescued. The blaze was also contained to the outside of the house, officials said.

Greenport Rescue Squad and New York State Police also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported to firefighters, or the person trapped in the house. An investigation into the blaze is ongoing, and a cause has not been released.