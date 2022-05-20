HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police are holding a child passenger car seat safety check event on Monday, May 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be at SP Livingston at 3353 Route 9 in Hudson.

Child safety seat technicians will be on hand to assist with the installation of car seats. They will also be able to answer any questions.

Appointments and preferred and are still available. You can contact Sergeant Anderson at (845) 677-7331 or via email at ktraffic@troopers.ny.gov to make an appointment.