HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Growing up on the Jersey Shore, bagels were a staple in Johnny Morreale’s diet. When he couldn’t find a good option for a bacon egg and cheese in Hudson, he didn’t to create a place.

Hudson Bagels opened their doors a little over a year ago. He says the response from the community has been overwhelming.

Their bagels, range in flavor from egg everything to salt, and come from Kinderhook. According to Johnny, they are made from a 150-year-old recipe that is kettle boiled and baked fresh daily. They make all of their cream cheese flavors in house.

Hudson Bagels is located at 93 Ten Broeck Avenue in Hudson. They are open Monday-Saturday from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.