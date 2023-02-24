CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of its “Crandell Kid Flicks” series, the Crandell Theatre in Chatham will screen the animated musical Sing this Saturday, February 25 at 1 p.m. Before the show, actors from the Columbia County Youth Theatre will perform the Stevie Wonder classic “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing,” and lead the audience in a singalong of Taylor Swift’s anthemic “Shake it Off.”

Crandell Kid Flicks is curated by the Crandell’s Parent Advisory Task Force and co-chaired by host Mirissa Neff and Elan Bogarin, two Chatham-based filmmakers with young children. Offered January through April on the fourth Saturday of each month, the series aims to provide the youngest moviegoers with fun, safe, exciting, and positive opportunities to become engaged in the arts.

The series is meant for kids ages 12 and younger. Tickets are available online for $5 a piece.