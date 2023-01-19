CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Crandell Theatre on January 28 will launch “Crandell Kid Flicks,” a new family-friendly Saturday matinee series of contemporary classic children’s films. The program will be offered from January through April on the fourth Saturday of each month at 1 p.m.

“The series aims to provide the youngest moviegoers with fun, safe, exciting, and positive opportunities to become engaged in the arts,” a spokesperson for the theatre said in a press release. “Our beautiful, historic, single-screen movie house is the backdrop for an afternoon of educational fun that puts each film into special focus for these budding film lovers.”

The series was created with children ages three to 12 in mind. Each film is paired with guest presenters and fun, theme-centered activities. Tickets are priced at $5 a pop.

Crandell Kid Flicks is curated by the Crandell’s brand new Parent Advisory Task Force and co-chaired by Mirissa Neff and Elan Bogarin, two Chatham-based filmmakers with young children. Activities and special guest presenters will be announced on the theatre’s website before each screening.