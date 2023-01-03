CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham will look to continue its public outreach through new and improved marketing strategies, made possible by a $30,000 grant. The funds, provided by the State Council on the Arts, are the most the theatre has been awarded in its history.

“We are delighted to receive this level of support from NYSCA,” said Managing Director James Rodgers, discussing what the award means for the Mac-Haydn. “It is a validation of the work we have been doing both on and off the stage during the last several years. This will provide an additional platform for continued growth in our foundational and donor support.”

“We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state,” said NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus. “New York State arts organizations such as The Mac-Haydn Theatre are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy. As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state.”

Rodgers added that this support could not have come at a better time. “If people don’t know we are here, how can they come and see us?” he questioned. “This grant will help us allocate the resources required to introduce our organization, and our work, a little more loudly!”

“On behalf of the entire Council, I congratulate The Mac-Haydn on this grant award,” NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls stated. “Their creative work provides the benefits of the arts to both their community and all of New York. Arts organizations are essential, leading our tourism economy and fueling sectors such as hospitality, transit, and Main Streets across our state.“

For a full schedule of events, and more information on the Mac Hadyn, visit its website. A survey is available online as well, as the theatre looks to plan its 2023 season.