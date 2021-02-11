Chatham police chief pleads guilty to fraud, grand larceny

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Peter Volkmann, ex-Chatham Chief of Police, pleaded guilty to mismanaging pensions and defrauding the village. Before he’s even sentenced, Volkmann, 57, of Stuyvesant, must repay close to $93,000 in restitution. Because of the conviction, the evidently corrupt public official lost his position, as he’s required to leave public office.

“Instead of upholding the law, Volkmann, the chief law enforcement officer of the village, defrauded the state retirement system and his community,” said Thomas DiNapoli, the New York State Comptroller. “Taxpayers have the right to expect their public officials, including law enforcement officials, will act with honesty and integrity.”

Volkmann pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny for cheating the State and Local Retirement system out of $74,222 by circumventing state post-retirement income restrictions. He hid public-source income from 19 municipalities and school districts over the statutory limit by “funneling the earnings through” PF Volkmann & Associates, a private business.

He also pleaded to the misdemeanor charge of official misconduct. He used falsified mileage vouchers and other reimbursements to steal $18,607 from the Village of Chatham, for a grand total of $92,829.

“This case serves as a reminder that those who abuse their public position for their own personal benefit, while violating the trust of those they serve, will be brought to justice,” said State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen. “Public corruption will not be tolerated in any form.”

Volkmann was police chief in Chatham since 2013. He has also held recent leadership positions among police departments in Stockport and Hudson. He is due back in court in July.

The State Comptroller’s Office, the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Police announced the guilty plea on Thursday following a joint investigation. The investigation started two years ago, and became public in January 2020.

Columbia County District Attorney Paul Czajka said the investigation was extremely complex and was completed under difficult circumstances. He recommended that the Legislature raise funding for the Comptroller’s Division of Investigations. “These highly dedicated public servants, by obtaining restitution and providing deterrence, pay for themselves many times over,” he said.