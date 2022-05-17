CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chatham Central School District’s transportation department received a perfect score on its 2021-22 NYS Department of Transportation Bus Inspection System Operator Profile. The profile summarizes a total of 94 safety inspections that have been conducted by the state on the many buses over the past year.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) requires vehicles transporting passengers under the age of 21, to and from schools, for hire, or owned and/or operated by school districts or any public or private school to be inspected at least every six months. During the inspection, they check the entirety of the bus to make sure it is safe to drive.

Every place of academic, vocational, or religious services or instruction of persons under the age of 21, except places of higher education fall under the category of “school” according to the DOT. This includes every child care center, every institution for the care or training of the mentally or physically handicapped (certain exceptions apply), and every day camp, requiring it to have two inspections per year. Inspections are conducted based on the requirements contained in Sections 720 and 721 of the NYS Transportation Regulations.

A letter from the DOT that accompanied Chatham CSD’s Bus Inspection System Operator Profile, congratulated Chatham on achieving this goal, stating, “Your commendable performance indicates a strong dedication to safety and commitment to sound maintenance standards and practices.” Dr. Sal DeAngelo, Chatham’s superintendent of schools, is very proud of the work their transportation employees do on a daily basis.