HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly three years after an alleged attack at a July 4 party, charges have been dropped against the four defendants in the case.

Charges were dropped against Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy Kelly Rosenstrach, her husband Alex Rosenstrach, IRS agent Bryan Haag, and Corey Gaylord.

The group was accused of acting together to attack and restrain Columbia County mechanic Harold Handy, III at a Fourth of July party held at the Rosenstraches’ home in 2020. Handy was injured, but the four defendants claimed Handy started the incident.

They were facing charges of Gang Assault and Unlawful Imprisonment; however, the judge ruled there was no legitimate reason for the case to continue.