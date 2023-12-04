HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Interested in adopting a furry friend this holiday season? All adoption fees at the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA will be waived through December!

A longtime friend of the humane society who wishes to stay anonymous will sponsor the fees. The adoption fees cover cats, dogs, rabbits, and guinea pigs.

The CGHS/SPCA is open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays by appointment only. Click here for more information and to see animals up for adoption. You can fill out an adoption form here.