HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA will host a canine influenza vaccine clinic to help protect dogs against canine influenza. Dogs require two vaccinations two to four weeks apart.

The first clinic will be offered on Saturday, January 20, from 8 to 10 a.m. The second clinic will be on Saturday, February 10, from 8 to 10 a.m. The clinics will take place at the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA, located at 111 Humane Society Road in Hudson.

According to the CGHS/SPCA, the canine influenza virus was first identified as a canine respiratory disease in 2004 and is a genetic variant of the H3N8 equine influenza virus that can infect canines. Virtually all dogs can be susceptible to the variant regardless of breed or age.