KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Martin Van Buren National Historic Site, the Friends of Lindenwald, and the Village of Kinderhook honor Martin Van Buren’s birthday this coming Monday, December 5. All are welcome to celebrate the late president’s birthday.

On December 5, 1782, Martin Van Buren was born in Kinderhook and returned to the town after his one-term presidency in 1841. In the following 20 years, Van Buren served as a political candidate, farmer, and engaged community member. This ceremony remembers Van Buren’s contributions to the political realm and his experience as a resident of Kinderhook.

On December 5 at 11 a.m., community leaders and park staff will gather at the Kinderhook Reformed Church Cemetery for a graveside ceremony commemorating Martin Van Buren’s life. Community members explain the program will include a wreath-laying and some remarks about his life. The gravesite is located at 2 Kindertree Dr, Kinderhook. Those interested are encouraged to dress warm.