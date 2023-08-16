CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect reportedly escaped from the Claverack Town Court on Tuesday after being remanded to the custody of the sheriff. The suspect was found shortly after with the aid of several agencies.

Deputies say the suspect managed to escape around 5 p.m. A search of the area was done by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, New York State Forest Rangers, the City of Hudson Police Department, and the Village of Philmont Police Department. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time. The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information as the investigation continues.