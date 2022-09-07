CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County Sheriff Office, stopped a Silverado dump truck in a traffic stop after noticing their flatbed trailer did not have a license plate. The operators of the truck were Joseph Adams, 40, and his wife, Kathy Adams, 27.

On Wednesday, September 7, around 2:14 a.m., Sheriffs stopped a Silverado dump truck during a traffic stop after noticing their flatbed trailer, carrying Two Kubota Zero Turn Lawn Mowers, did not have a license plate. The stop took place on County Route 7 near the intersection with Birch Hill Road. After further investigation, police said they found the trailer was unregistered and the lawnmowers it was carrying were stolen from a business in Columbia County. According to police, the theft had happened earlier that same evening and the owners hadn’t realized the mowers were stolen yet.

Charges for Joseph Adams

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Several traffic tickets

Charges for Kathy Adams

Two counts of third degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Police reported Joseph and Kathy Adams were arraigned in the town of Copake Court in front of Judge Glenn Schermerhorn. Joseph Adams was remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail due to return to Court on September 12 at 10 a.m. Kathy Adams was released on her own recognizance due to return to Court on September 26 at 3 p.m.