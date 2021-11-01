Cashless tolling now in effect for Rip Van Winkle Bridge

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cashless tolling has now been implemented for the Rip Van Winkle Bridge, according to the New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA). The bridge connects Catskill and Hudson.

The tolls are now collected through E-ZPass or tolls by mail. Tolls are collected from eastbound travelers only.

The current tollbooths are scheduled to be removed over the course of next week. While the booths are being removed, drivers will be routed through the current toll plaza and are asked to be cautious.

In spring 2022, NYSBA said the toll plaza reconfiguration project will begin, leading to straighter travel lanes for traffic going in both directions. Westbound travelers who have just crossed the bridge will no longer need to hook right to pass around a tollbooth.

NYSBA said that in addition to smoother and safer travel, cashless tolling offers environmental benefits due to less engine idling and wasted fuel, leading to fewer vehicle emissions.

The Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge is expected to go cashless in December. Cashless tolling is already in effect on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge and the Bear Mountain Bridge.

Drivers without E-ZPass are encouraged to get one. For more information about the cashless tolling project, you can visit the Bridge Authority’s website.