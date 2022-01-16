Burst sprinkler head causes havok at Columbia Memorial Hospital

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After reports of a fire at Columbia Memorial Hospital, a spokesperson told NEWS10 that the problem was actually flooding. Though there was no fire, there were messy emergencies overnight.

The hospital’s emergency department is still open, but it’s on diversion for ambulances. This has been an ongoing issue at regional hospitals due to limited bed space. An area power outage caused a disruption, but generators kicked in. An issue with an electrical circuit forced officials to take some beds offline. They think it will take the better of the day before those beds are restored to service.

Due to the cold, a sprinkler head froze in the imaging unit adjacent to the emergency department. It burst, caused flooding and water damage in a suite, taking out a CT machine. According to the hospital, drop ceiling tiles became so saturated that they either fell or were removed.