HILLSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Roe Bridge carrying Tribrook Road over Roeliff Jansen Kill in Hillsdale will be closed by the end of the day Wednesday. Columbia County officials said the bridge’s main girder has deteriorated, to the point that neither cars nor pedestrians can be allowed on it.

A posted detour will be put in place by the County, which will use U.S. Route 23 and U.S. Route 22. The bridge will be closed for the foreseeable future, officials said.

Motorists should expect minor delays in the area. For the latest traffic trends in Columbia County and beyond, check out NEWS10’s online traffic tracker.