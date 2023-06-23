CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Crandell Theatre announced they will be hosting an evening conversation with “Succession” star Brian Cox. The event is scheduled for July 6 at 7 p.m.

Cox will be joined by Peter Biskind of FilmColumbia live on stage for a special Q & A. They will discuss Cox’s hit HBO show, and his character, media mogul Logan Roy.

The acclaimed actor is a part-time resident of Columbia County. His portrayal of the Roy family patriarch has earned him an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe Award.

The Crandell Theatre is located at 48 Main Street in Chatham. All proceeds from the event will go toward the restoration and renovation of the theater.

You can purchase tickets to Brian Cox online or at the Crandell Box Office on the evening of the event.