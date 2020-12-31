Beloved doctor in Columbia County retires after 40 years of service

PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After more than 40 years in the medical field, Dr. Neal Baillargeon is retiring on Friday. In celebration of his career serving the community, local officials, friends and family surprised the doctor with a car parade Thursday.

“He is so patient with everyone, it’s just amazing to us that we get that attention. It doesn’t exist with other doctors,” said one person.

During the celebrations, the mayor presenting Baillargeon with a proclamation from the Village of Philmont recognizing his years of service to the community.

While he’s been planning his retirement for the last year, he says there’s one thing he’ll miss most about the job.

“Helping people, just making kids with ear infections feel better, older people with chronic pain feel better… just helping people,” said Baillargeon.