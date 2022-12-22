CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Crandell Theatre welcomes actor Stephen Lang, known for playing Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s Avatar. The actor will be on stage for a special Q and A session following the screening of the Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Lang and Peter Biskind will discuss his recurring role in Avatar and how he and his fellow actors had to prepare for the newest Avatar movie. Lang will also be signing a limited number of posters for sale. The Q and A will be moderated by FilmColumbia Co-Executive Director Peter Biskind, a Crandell board member. Avatar: The Way of Water is currently playing at the Crandell for an extended engagement through January 12, with two daily showtimes at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the holiday break.

The event will take place on December 29 at 7 p.m. at the Crandell Theatre, 48 Main Street in Chatham. Make sure to reserve your tickets for the screening and Q and A at the Crandell Theatre website.