HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Police Department said a language barrier lead to the report of an attempted kidnapping that did not actually happen.

Police were called to Harry Howard Avenue near M.C. Montgomery Elementary School around noon Thursday for a report of an attempted abduction of a 9-year-old boy. However, police located the driver of the involved vehicle on Friday and determined the incident was a misunderstanding.

Police said the driver saw the boy drop a jacket on the walking/bike path. The driver tried to tell the child about the jacket and made a hand gesture pointing to the rear of the vehicle. The driver had a strong accent, and the child believed the driver was instructing him to “get into the back” of the van.

Police commended all parties involved in the investigation, including law enforcement, the Hudson City School District, and the children involved.

“I want to commend the quick and decisive actions taken by the children involved. The ability to react appropriately in a potentially dangerous situation is commendable,” Police Chief Mishanda Franklin said. “Moreover, I am beyond proud of the hard work and dedication exhibited by our Officers throughout the course of this investigation to keep our community safe and informed.”

The case is now closed as no crime was committed.