Anti-solar farm petition nears 5K signatures

Columbia County

Proposed footprint of Shepherd's Run

COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Change.org petition trying to block the construction of a proposed 500-acre solar farm in Copake has over 4,200 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

The petition is organized by Sensible Solar for Rural New York, a group that says it fully supports other renewable energy projects. They say the proposed project is simply too large and would cause damage to the surrounding environment and property values.

The petition appears to be directed at pushing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to take action.

