Andrew Yang holds universal basic income town hall with Hudson mayor

Columbia County

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady native and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday with Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson.

The town hall will focus on the universal basic income pilot program about to launch in Hudson, HudsonUP. Residents only have a few days left to enter to be randomly selected for the local UBI program.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

