ANCRAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Fire Coordinator announced that firefighter Stewart Hunt of the Ancram Fire Department has died in the line of duty. He was 37.

Hunt passed away after he suffered a medical event while performing his duties at the scene of an emergency. He received advanced care on the scene and at a nearby hospital, but was unable to be resuscitated.

Several local fire departments have shared their condolences on Hunt’s passing. Niverville Fire Department stated “Stew was a family man, hard worker, and like his father and his grandfather, served his community in the fire service. Our hearts ache.”

Viewing hours for family and friends will be held on June 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Peck and Peck Funeral home, located at 8063 NY Route 22 in Copake. There will be a prayer service from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by fire and emergency personnel being received from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on June 24 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, located at 8074 NY Route 22 in Copake Falls.