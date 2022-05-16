Update: Route 9J had re-opened and the crash was cleared up shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday.

STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Route 9J in Stuyvesant was closed just south of Riverview Street after a car crash, just after 6:15 a.m. Monday. Both lanes were shut down in the area, and traffic took a hit in the early-morning commute hours.

There has been no word on how many cars were involved in the crash, or if there have been any injuries. The incident was cleared up just after 7:30 a.m.

