CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Chatham Public Library, the nearby Chatham Middle School, and the school bus garage were all evacuated on August 9, 2021, after a bomb threat targeted the library. Now, 10 months later, an Albany man has been arrested for the crime.

Police say, Siddharth Dubey, age 32, of Albany, called in the threat. The Woodbridge Avenue library location was safely evacuated, and no bomb actually exploded on the August 9 date- but Dubey still faces felony charges.

Charged:

Making a terroristic threat (Felony)

First-degree false reporting (Felony)

Dubey was arraigned in the town of Claverack Court before the Honorable Judge Brandon, and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to re-appear before the Ghent Court on July 11, at 6 p.m.