HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man who allegedly groped two women on Monday morning has been released from Columbia Memorial Hospital. He has been identified by police as Jamar L. Beauford, 21, of Hudson.

When Beauford was released Tuesday afternoon, officers arraigned him in Hudson City Court. Bail was set by Judge Brian J. Herman at $500. Beauford is scheduled to re-appear on Thursday, July 14, at 9 a.m.

Charges:

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment (Misdemeanor)

Forcible touching (Misdemeanor)

First-degree sexual abuse (Felony)

The charges stem from two incidents, the first of which happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday on Allen Street near St. Mary’s Church. A woman told police she was confronted by a man, wearing red boxers and no shirt. She said he exposed himself to her, and then forcibly touched and groped her. When officers found Beauford minutes later on Union Street, he was fondling a second woman, police said.

“A shocking and disturbing series of incidents played out on our streets [on Monday],” said Hudson City Police Chief L. Edward Moore. “So many of our residents are concerned for their safety. Every HPD member is hyper-aware of this situation and will be fully responsive to stop any repeat violent conduct toward the women of our community. The investigation is still open and ongoing.”