84-year-old arrested for alleged sexual abuse of children in Columbia County

COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested John Mastropolo, 84, of Westchester County after alleged sexual offenses against children.

Police began investigating Mastropolo on October 15, saying that they discovered two of his victims. They say that the alleged sexual abuse took place in Copake in 2015 and 2016. Authorities report that both victims were under 11-years-old.

Mastropolo was arrested Wednesday at about 10:34 a.m. The charges against Mastropolo are:

First-degree criminal sexual act

First-degree sex abuse

All told, these felony charges could be worth up to 32 years, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

Columbia County David P. Bartlett says that anyone with information regarding Mastropolo should contact investigators at (518) 828-3344.

