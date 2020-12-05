5 more arrests made in connection to death of 12-year-old Columbia Co. girl

AUSTERLITZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has charged five people in connection to the death of a young girl in December 2019.
Cesar Ryan Torres, 33, Venuska Tranberg-Bennett, 26, Svenia Tranberg-Bennett, 19, Tevania Tranberg- Bennett, 23, Petrevena Tranberg-Bennett, 21, all of Austerlitz, were charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree.
All five were released on their own recognizance to return to Columbia County Court at a later date.
The charges come as police investigate the death of a 12-year-old girl on December 3, 2019. The girl’s parents, 47-year-old Heidi Tranberg-Bennett and 58-year-old Steven Bennett, both of Austerlitz, were charged in November with Manslaughter in the Second Degree and released on their own recognizance.
The investigation into the case remains ongoing.
