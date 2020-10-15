5 hospitalized, 1 COVID-19 death from Ghent Assisted Living Facility

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County officials announced additional positive coronavirus cases.

The Ghent Assisted Living Facility has experienced a COVID-19 outbreak. Five residents have been hospitalized, one is in the ICU, and one has since died. Columbia County Health Department Dir. Jack Mabb said 10 residents in total have tested positive as well as three staff members.

More tests are pending.

In addition, six staff members at the Brookwood Secure Center in Claverack have tested positive. Three are Columbia County residents, one lives in Greene County, one lives in Albany and another lives in Schenectady. One female student has tested positive.

The county health department said 61 people are currently under mandatory quarantine.

Mabb said his staff has experienced increasing pushback from some residents in the community

who resist being isolated or quarantined after having tested positive.

“It’s unfortunate, but we have individuals in the community who appear to not take this disease seriously,” he said.

Under a previously issued governor’s executive order, for those who believe it is unnecessary to quarantine when having tested positive, it is indeed necessary that you do so. Failure to comply with this order can result in legal action requiring monitored isolation.

“We haven’t done that so far because people have been self-compliant, but we may find ourselves in this position with those who don’t want to cooperate and not work with the Department of Health,” Director Mabb said.

The county’s state of emergency has also been extended and will remain in effect until noon on November 13.

