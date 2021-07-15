2 teens arrested over shots fired in Catskill and Stottville

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Catskill arrested Robert Bentley, 18, of Middletown on Wednesday over alleged shootings in Catskill and Stockport. Police say that another teen, a 16-year-old boy whose identity has not been released, was also arrested.

Deputies responded to the scene when shots were fired into a Stottville home on the morning of July 5. At about 4 p.m. the next day, Catskill Police responded to a call after shots were fired into an empty residence on New Street.

A joint investigation by state police, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Catskill Police Department led to Bentley’s arrest. He’s now facing two sets of charges across Greene and Columbia Counties:

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

The unnamed juvenile was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment. Police say he was involved in the Catskill shooting.