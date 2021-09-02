2 New Yorkers dead after crash into Claverack utility pole

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police from the Livingston barracks report that two men were killed in a crash on Preusser Road in Claverack on Sunday.

Their investigation began near 1 a.m., when they responded to the scene on Preusser Road, where it was reported that a car had veered off the roadway and hit a utility pole. The car was engulfed in flames.

They say they found a dead body still in the car—Kyle Germann, 25, of New York City. Police found Robert G. Bailey, 32, of Stockport outside of the car and severely injured. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

Philmont and Claverack Fire Departments were also on the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.