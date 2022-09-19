CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a car crash in Claverack. The crash happened on September 17 around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 66 and County Route 20.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a 2015 BMW was traveling northbound on Route 66 and tried to make a left-hand turn onto Route 20 when she was struck from behind by a 2013 Toyota. A passenger in the BMW, Christopher Russell, 43, was injured in the crash.

Russell was treated by the Greenport Rescue Squad at the scene. He was then transported to Albany Medical Center by Albany Med Flight for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, Jessica Thomas, 34, of Chatham, was treated by the Greenport Rescue Squad and transported to Columbia Memorial Health for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMV did not report any injuries.

Thomas was issued two traffic tickets for the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violations for following too closely and for speed not being reasonable. Both tickets are returnable to the town of Claverack Court at a later date.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, the Claverack Fire Department, Greenport Rescue Squad, and the New York State Department of Transportation.